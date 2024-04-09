SegnaliSezioni
Masoud Golitabar

GM TRADER

Masoud Golitabar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
77 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 18%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
399
Profit Trade:
276 (69.17%)
Loss Trade:
123 (30.83%)
Best Trade:
211.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-122.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 606.20 USD (45 802 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 337.54 USD (43 712 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (47.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
211.50 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
31.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.89%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.79
Long Trade:
167 (41.85%)
Short Trade:
232 (58.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.20
Profitto previsto:
0.67 USD
Profitto medio:
5.82 USD
Perdita media:
-10.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-334.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-334.95 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
-15.59%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.40 USD
Massimale:
340.49 USD (21.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.02% (340.43 USD)
Per equità:
17.62% (273.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 90
AUDCAD_o 76
AUDNZD_o 72
NZDCAD_o 62
EURUSD_o 28
XAUUSD_o 25
GBPCHF_o 24
USDCAD_o 13
NZDUSD_o 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD_o 235
AUDCAD_o -131
AUDNZD_o 74
NZDCAD_o 98
EURUSD_o 17
XAUUSD_o -28
GBPCHF_o -12
USDCAD_o 8
NZDUSD_o 9
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD_o 2.2K
AUDCAD_o -2.4K
AUDNZD_o 2.5K
NZDCAD_o 2.7K
EURUSD_o 828
XAUUSD_o -2.7K
GBPCHF_o -3.1K
USDCAD_o 1.2K
NZDUSD_o 930
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +211.50 USD
Worst Trade: -123 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -334.95 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

When subscribing to my GM TRADER signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal return of 50% - 60% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $300

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 14% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD,XAUUSD.

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them.





2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 04:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.76% of days out of 512 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 10:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 08:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 11:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 21:00
No swaps are charged
