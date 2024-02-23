SegnaliSezioni
Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Green grassland 03

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
92 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 137%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
853
Profit Trade:
645 (75.61%)
Loss Trade:
208 (24.38%)
Best Trade:
21.27 USD
Worst Trade:
-33.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 005.22 USD (103 479 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-714.02 USD (79 632 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (19.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
40.61 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
71.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.50%
Ultimo trade:
18 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.93
Long Trade:
386 (45.25%)
Short Trade:
467 (54.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
1.56 USD
Perdita media:
-3.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-86.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-86.68 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-8.47%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
99.30 USD (21.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.92% (88.64 USD)
Per equità:
33.85% (100.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 419
NZDCAD 364
AUDNZD 35
XAUUSD 31
EURNZD 3
GBPAUD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 170
NZDCAD 104
AUDNZD 17
XAUUSD 2
EURNZD -3
GBPAUD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 11K
NZDCAD 12K
AUDNZD 226
XAUUSD 525
EURNZD -415
GBPAUD 86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.27 USD
Worst Trade: -34 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -86.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.10 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.13 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.35 × 126
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.69 × 514
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.69 × 549
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.72 × 148
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.88 × 177
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.01 × 410
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
EverestCM-Platform
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.46 × 278
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.61 × 451
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.72 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.93 × 2548
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.96 × 3333
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
2.11 × 27
80 più
INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl

- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA

- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My

----------------------@--@-------------------------

Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:

1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.

2) The average initial order volume is 500$/0.01 lot.

3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 400$

4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.

5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 20%.

6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.

7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:

+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.03 15:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.87% of days out of 362 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.03 17:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.03 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
