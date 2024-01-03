- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
356
Profit Trade:
177 (49.71%)
Loss Trade:
179 (50.28%)
Best Trade:
14.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
627.00 USD (48 540 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-817.43 USD (66 127 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (44.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
46.46 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
5.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.30%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.75
Long Trade:
97 (27.25%)
Short Trade:
259 (72.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.77
Profitto previsto:
-0.53 USD
Profitto medio:
3.54 USD
Perdita media:
-4.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-50.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-88.85 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-0.53%
Previsione annuale:
-6.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
193.87 USD
Massimale:
252.47 USD (100.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.97% (198.10 USD)
Per equità:
11.45% (42.10 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|356
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-190
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.41 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -50.11 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-46%
0
0
USD
USD
302
USD
USD
88
100%
356
49%
5%
0.76
-0.53
USD
USD
48%
1:200