Thang Chu

Gold Nightfall

Thang Chu
0 recensioni
88 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -46%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
356
Profit Trade:
177 (49.71%)
Loss Trade:
179 (50.28%)
Best Trade:
14.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
627.00 USD (48 540 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-817.43 USD (66 127 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (44.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
46.46 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
5.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.30%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.75
Long Trade:
97 (27.25%)
Short Trade:
259 (72.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.77
Profitto previsto:
-0.53 USD
Profitto medio:
3.54 USD
Perdita media:
-4.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-50.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-88.85 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-0.53%
Previsione annuale:
-6.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
193.87 USD
Massimale:
252.47 USD (100.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.97% (198.10 USD)
Per equità:
11.45% (42.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 356
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -190
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.41 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -50.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 20:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 01:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 23:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 19:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 03:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.27 21:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.13 01:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.12.12 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.10 01:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 21:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.18 02:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.29 21:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.23 10:42
No swaps are charged
