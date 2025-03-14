Valute / PTMN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PTMN ha avuto una variazione del 1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.20 e ad un massimo di 12.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTMN News
- Portman Ridge Finance to change name to BCP Investment Corporation
- Portman Ridge Q2 2025 slides: NAV declines amid strategic transformation
- Portman Ridge Finance earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Portman Ridge (PTMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TPG Inc. (TPG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Franklin Resources (BEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Logan Ridge Finance completes merger with Portman Ridge, delists from NASDAQ
- Portman Ridge completes merger with Logan Ridge, plans rebranding
- BDC Weekly Review: State Street Reboots Its Private Credit Effort
- FS KKR Capital: A Risky Yield, But I Think The Dividend Remains Safe For 2025 (NYSE:FSK)
- BDC Weekly Review: Portman Ridge Finance Wants To Start Over
- Portman Ridge shareholders approve merger with Logan Ridge Finance
- Portman Ridge Finance: Two Wrongs Don't Make A Right (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Portman Ridge to change name, ticker and shift to monthly distributions
- BDC Weekly Review: Questions About BDC Income And Price Trends
- Portman Ridge Finance: Q1 Earnings Reveal More Downside Risks (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Two BDCs For 60 Cents On The Dollar: 1 To Buy And 1 To Avoid
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 24, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Portman Ridge Finance: NAV Continues To Slide (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:PTMN)
- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.20 12.46
Intervallo Annuale
11.48 18.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.10
- Apertura
- 12.20
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Minimo
- 12.20
- Massimo
- 12.46
- Volume
- 134
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -29.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.03%
21 settembre, domenica