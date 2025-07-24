Valute / PRO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PRO: PROS Holdings Inc
16.42 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRO ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.06 e ad un massimo di 16.72.
Segui le dinamiche di PROS Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRO News
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- California Assembly Tries Again to Combat Private-Equity Medical Takeovers
- Stada Eyes IPO in Autumn if Conditions Are Right
- Sompo Holdings to Buy Aspen Insurance for $3.5 Billion
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance Suspends Activities Amid Wave of Departures
- Puerto Rico Utility Bondholders Break Off Deal After Oversight Board Purge
- TPG to Acquire Irth Solutions from Blackstone
- Exclusive | Spirit Airlines Engages Advisers to Explore Repeat Restructuring
- Blackstone to Buy Shermco From Gryphon Investors for About $1.6 Billion
- Exclusive | Moelis Restructuring Banker Derrough Moves to Jefferies
- Regulators Fine Private-Equity Firm TZP Over Excess Fees
- White House Fires Most of Puerto Rico Oversight Board
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- Private Equity Worries That Trump Might Bundle Crypto Into 401(k) Order
- PROS Holdings Q2: Subscription Momentum Should Fuel Margin Expansion Ahead (NYSE:PRO)
- Earnings call transcript: PROS Holdings’ Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- PROS earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pros Holdings (PRO) Q2 Earnings
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- KKR Gets Boost From Asset-Based Lending Push
- MPLX to Buy Northwind Midstream for $2.38 Billion
- Figma Is Largest VC-Backed American Tech Company IPO in Years
- Firefly Aerospace Sets IPO Terms That Could Push Market Cap Above $5.5 Billion
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.06 16.72
Intervallo Annuale
13.61 29.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.40
- Apertura
- 16.49
- Bid
- 16.42
- Ask
- 16.72
- Minimo
- 16.06
- Massimo
- 16.72
- Volume
- 2.621 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.67%
20 settembre, sabato