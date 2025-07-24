QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PRO
Tornare a Azioni

PRO: PROS Holdings Inc

16.42 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRO ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.06 e ad un massimo di 16.72.

Segui le dinamiche di PROS Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.06 16.72
Intervallo Annuale
13.61 29.24
Chiusura Precedente
16.40
Apertura
16.49
Bid
16.42
Ask
16.72
Minimo
16.06
Massimo
16.72
Volume
2.621 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.12%
Variazione Mensile
7.88%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.53%
Variazione Annuale
-11.67%
20 settembre, sabato