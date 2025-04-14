Valute / OTRK
OTRK: Ontrak Inc
0.33 USD 0.04 (10.81%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OTRK ha avuto una variazione del -10.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.31 e ad un massimo di 0.39.
Segui le dinamiche di Ontrak Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.31 0.39
Intervallo Annuale
0.23 5.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.37
- Apertura
- 0.39
- Bid
- 0.33
- Ask
- 0.63
- Minimo
- 0.31
- Massimo
- 0.39
- Volume
- 1.870 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -10.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -78.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -89.00%
21 settembre, domenica