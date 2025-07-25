QuotazioniSezioni
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc

24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OCTO ha avuto una variazione del -39.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.96 e ad un massimo di 38.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Eightco Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.96 38.94
Intervallo Annuale
0.98 83.12
Chiusura Precedente
40.17
Apertura
37.71
Bid
24.11
Ask
24.41
Minimo
23.96
Massimo
38.94
Volume
10.683 K
Variazione giornaliera
-39.98%
Variazione Mensile
1529.05%
Variazione Semestrale
2111.93%
Variazione Annuale
913.03%
21 settembre, domenica