3.79 USD 0.14 (3.84%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IMAB ha avuto una variazione del 3.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.60 e ad un massimo di 3.86.

Segui le dinamiche di I-MAB - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.60 3.86
Intervallo Annuale
0.60 5.88
Chiusura Precedente
3.65
Apertura
3.65
Bid
3.79
Ask
4.09
Minimo
3.60
Massimo
3.86
Volume
2.653 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.84%
Variazione Mensile
-8.89%
Variazione Semestrale
356.63%
Variazione Annuale
210.66%
20 settembre, sabato