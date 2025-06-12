Valute / IMAB
IMAB: I-MAB - American Depositary Shares
3.79 USD 0.14 (3.84%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMAB ha avuto una variazione del 3.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.60 e ad un massimo di 3.86.
Segui le dinamiche di I-MAB - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IMAB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.60 3.86
Intervallo Annuale
0.60 5.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.65
- Apertura
- 3.65
- Bid
- 3.79
- Ask
- 4.09
- Minimo
- 3.60
- Massimo
- 3.86
- Volume
- 2.653 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 356.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 210.66%
20 settembre, sabato