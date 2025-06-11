Valute / IAS
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp
8.53 USD 0.11 (1.27%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IAS ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.52 e ad un massimo di 8.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IAS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.52 8.64
Intervallo Annuale
6.26 13.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.64
- Apertura
- 8.63
- Bid
- 8.53
- Ask
- 8.83
- Minimo
- 8.52
- Massimo
- 8.64
- Volume
- 1.479 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.45%
20 settembre, sabato