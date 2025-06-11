QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IAS
Tornare a Azioni

IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp

8.53 USD 0.11 (1.27%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IAS ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.52 e ad un massimo di 8.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IAS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.52 8.64
Intervallo Annuale
6.26 13.57
Chiusura Precedente
8.64
Apertura
8.63
Bid
8.53
Ask
8.83
Minimo
8.52
Massimo
8.64
Volume
1.479 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.27%
Variazione Mensile
-3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
5.83%
Variazione Annuale
-21.45%
20 settembre, sabato