HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc

7.08 USD 0.27 (3.67%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HOUS ha avuto una variazione del -3.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.00 e ad un massimo di 7.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.00 7.42
Intervallo Annuale
2.71 7.55
Chiusura Precedente
7.35
Apertura
7.36
Bid
7.08
Ask
7.38
Minimo
7.00
Massimo
7.42
Volume
2.019 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.67%
Variazione Mensile
19.19%
Variazione Semestrale
111.98%
Variazione Annuale
38.82%
20 settembre, sabato