Valute / HOUS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc
7.08 USD 0.27 (3.67%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HOUS ha avuto una variazione del -3.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.00 e ad un massimo di 7.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOUS News
- Here's Why Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity names Matthew Hibler as SVP of mortgage lending
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HOUS)
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate Q2 2025 slides: luxury segment shines amid margin pressure
- Anywhere Real Estate shares rise nearly 3% as housing market momentum improves
- Anywhere RE earnings missed by $0.07, revenue was in line with estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Anywhere Appoints Tom Hudson as Head of Investor Relations
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Report: Demand for Luxury Real Estate Holds Strong; More Affluent Home Buyers Paying in Cash Amid Rate Pressures
- Title Resources Group Appoints Natasha Branch as Underwriting Counsel for North Carolina
- Anywhere Appoints Barri Rafferty as Chief Communications Officer and Head of Public Affairs
- Anywhere prices $500 million in senior secured notes at 9.75%
- Anywhere Real Estate stock holds steady as KBW reaffirms rating
- Moody’s affirms Anywhere Real Estate’s B3 CFR, adjusts debt ratings
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Unveils 2025 List of "30 Under 30" Honorees
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas
- Anywhere announces proposed $500 million notes offering
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.00 7.42
Intervallo Annuale
2.71 7.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.35
- Apertura
- 7.36
- Bid
- 7.08
- Ask
- 7.38
- Minimo
- 7.00
- Massimo
- 7.42
- Volume
- 2.019 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 111.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.82%
20 settembre, sabato