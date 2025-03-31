QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HMST
Tornare a Azioni

HMST: HomeStreet Inc

13.87 USD 0.25 (1.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HMST ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.41 e ad un massimo di 13.94.

Segui le dinamiche di HomeStreet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HMST News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.41 13.94
Intervallo Annuale
8.43 16.09
Chiusura Precedente
13.62
Apertura
13.53
Bid
13.87
Ask
14.17
Minimo
13.41
Massimo
13.94
Volume
465
Variazione giornaliera
1.84%
Variazione Mensile
6.77%
Variazione Semestrale
38.01%
Variazione Annuale
-13.31%
21 settembre, domenica