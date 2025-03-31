Valute / HMST
HMST: HomeStreet Inc
13.87 USD 0.25 (1.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HMST ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.41 e ad un massimo di 13.94.
Segui le dinamiche di HomeStreet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HMST News
- Mechanics Bank and HomeStreet receive all regulatory approvals for merger
- HomeStreet Q2 2025 presentation shows continued losses as merger timeline advances
- HomeStreet earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- HomeStreet (HMST) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- HomeStreet (HMST) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- HomeStreet Posts Q2 Loss as Revenue Up
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HomeStreet Q1 2025 slides: Net loss narrows as merger with Mechanics Bank announced
- HomeStreet Q1 2025 slides: Improved margins amid merger with Mechanics Bank
- homestreet inc. shareholders approve board nominees and executive pay
- HomeStreet (HMST): Loan Portfolio Repositioning For Profitability, Sustainability, Upside
- Bank M&A Activity Rebounds In March, Pushing Q1 2025 Total Deal Value To $1.61B
- HomeStreet Tries Again: Merger With Mechanics Bank May Be The Turning Point (NASDAQ:HMST)
- Seattle lender HomeStreet valued at $300 million in second buyout attempt since 2024
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.41 13.94
Intervallo Annuale
8.43 16.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.62
- Apertura
- 13.53
- Bid
- 13.87
- Ask
- 14.17
- Minimo
- 13.41
- Massimo
- 13.94
- Volume
- 465
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.31%
21 settembre, domenica