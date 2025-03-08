Valute / HI
HI: Hillenbrand Inc
24.61 USD 0.71 (2.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HI ha avuto una variazione del -2.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.57 e ad un massimo di 25.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Hillenbrand Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.57 25.33
Intervallo Annuale
18.36 35.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.32
- Apertura
- 25.04
- Bid
- 24.61
- Ask
- 24.91
- Minimo
- 24.57
- Massimo
- 25.33
- Volume
- 1.392 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.87%
