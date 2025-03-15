QuotazioniSezioni
GNTY: Guaranty Bancshares Inc

49.65 USD 2.69 (5.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNTY ha avuto una variazione del -5.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.40 e ad un massimo di 51.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Guaranty Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.40 51.32
Intervallo Annuale
32.04 52.34
Chiusura Precedente
52.34
Apertura
50.74
Bid
49.65
Ask
49.95
Minimo
49.40
Massimo
51.32
Volume
187
Variazione giornaliera
-5.14%
Variazione Mensile
2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
25.92%
Variazione Annuale
45.22%
