GMS: GMS Inc

109.97 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GMS ha avuto una variazione del 0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.97 e ad un massimo di 109.99.

Segui le dinamiche di GMS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
109.97 109.99
Intervallo Annuale
65.77 110.28
Chiusura Precedente
109.96
Apertura
109.97
Bid
109.97
Ask
110.27
Minimo
109.97
Massimo
109.99
Volume
443
Variazione giornaliera
0.01%
Variazione Mensile
0.01%
Variazione Semestrale
50.54%
Variazione Annuale
22.61%
20 settembre, sabato