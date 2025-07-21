Valute / GMS
GMS: GMS Inc
109.97 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GMS ha avuto una variazione del 0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.97 e ad un massimo di 109.99.
Segui le dinamiche di GMS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
109.97 109.99
Intervallo Annuale
65.77 110.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.96
- Apertura
- 109.97
- Bid
- 109.97
- Ask
- 110.27
- Minimo
- 109.97
- Massimo
- 109.99
- Volume
- 443
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.61%
20 settembre, sabato