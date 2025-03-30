Valute / GCI
GCI: Gannett Co Inc
4.30 USD 0.08 (1.83%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GCI ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.20 e ad un massimo di 4.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Gannett Co Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.20 4.35
Intervallo Annuale
2.55 5.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.38
- Apertura
- 4.33
- Bid
- 4.30
- Ask
- 4.60
- Minimo
- 4.20
- Massimo
- 4.35
- Volume
- 1.437 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.62%
20 settembre, sabato