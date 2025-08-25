Valute / ERJ
ERJ: Embraer S.A
57.96 USD 0.62 (1.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ERJ ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.51 e ad un massimo di 58.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Embraer S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.51 58.23
Intervallo Annuale
32.26 62.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.34
- Apertura
- 57.18
- Bid
- 57.96
- Ask
- 58.26
- Minimo
- 56.51
- Massimo
- 58.23
- Volume
- 2.345 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 65.32%
20 settembre, sabato