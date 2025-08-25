QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ERJ
Tornare a Azioni

ERJ: Embraer S.A

57.96 USD 0.62 (1.08%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ERJ ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.51 e ad un massimo di 58.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Embraer S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ERJ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.51 58.23
Intervallo Annuale
32.26 62.09
Chiusura Precedente
57.34
Apertura
57.18
Bid
57.96
Ask
58.26
Minimo
56.51
Massimo
58.23
Volume
2.345 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.08%
Variazione Mensile
4.08%
Variazione Semestrale
28.69%
Variazione Annuale
65.32%
20 settembre, sabato