COOP: Mr. Cooper Group Inc

214.45 USD 5.47 (2.49%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COOP ha avuto una variazione del -2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 211.00 e ad un massimo di 222.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
211.00 222.27
Intervallo Annuale
84.68 234.73
Chiusura Precedente
219.92
Apertura
217.78
Bid
214.45
Ask
214.75
Minimo
211.00
Massimo
222.27
Volume
1.595 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.49%
Variazione Mensile
17.03%
Variazione Semestrale
79.23%
Variazione Annuale
133.73%
20 settembre, sabato