Valute / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
19.77 USD 0.37 (1.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.65 e ad un massimo di 20.32.
Segui le dinamiche di CompoSecure Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CMPO News
- Il titolo Compusecure raggiunge il massimo storico a 20,15 USD
- Compusecure stock hits all-time high, reaching 20.15 USD
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- CompoSecure to transfer listing from Nasdaq to NYSE, keeps CMPO ticker
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is a Great Choice
- Composecure stock hits all-time high of 19.62 USD
- JP Morgan raises Upstart, cuts CompoSecure, Riskified on shifting fintech outlo
- JPMorgan downgrades CompoSecure stock to Underweight on valuation concerns
- Robinhood is now offering its credit card users a ludicrous upgrade option they've been begging to have
- CompoSecure stock hits all-time high at 17.15 USD
- CompoSecure, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CompoSecure Q2 2025 presentation: revenue up 10%, raises full-year guidance
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paymentus (PAY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resolute Holdings appoints two new independent directors to board
- CompoSecure: Still Heavy Metal, Now Smarter Security (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons to retire by early 2026
- Cowen maintains Buy on CompoSecure, reiterates $15 target
- Analyst Warns Tariffs Could Push US Bitcoin Mining Build Costs 20% Higher - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- CompoSecure Beats EBITDA Estimates But Analyst Cuts Price Forecast Amid Resolute Spin-Off And Growth Outlook - CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure: Taking Profits (NASDAQ:CMPO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.65 20.32
Intervallo Annuale
9.25 20.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.14
- Apertura
- 20.14
- Bid
- 19.77
- Ask
- 20.07
- Minimo
- 19.65
- Massimo
- 20.32
- Volume
- 2.543 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.91%
20 settembre, sabato