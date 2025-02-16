QuotazioniSezioni
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A

19.77 USD 0.37 (1.84%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.65 e ad un massimo di 20.32.

Segui le dinamiche di CompoSecure Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.65 20.32
Intervallo Annuale
9.25 20.36
Chiusura Precedente
20.14
Apertura
20.14
Bid
19.77
Ask
20.07
Minimo
19.65
Massimo
20.32
Volume
2.543 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.84%
Variazione Mensile
5.72%
Variazione Semestrale
83.57%
Variazione Annuale
40.91%
