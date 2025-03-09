Valute / BIGC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BIGC: BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1
4.78 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BIGC ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.76 e ad un massimo di 5.25.
Segui le dinamiche di BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIGC News
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stifel lowers BigCommerce stock price target to $8 on rebranding news
- Compared to Estimates, BigCommerce (BIGC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BigCommerce Q2 2025 slides: profitability improves as enterprise focus pays off
- BigCommerce (BIGC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BigCommerce rebrands as Commerce.com, shifts to AI-driven strategy
- BigCommerce and Feedonomics expand Google Cloud AI partnership
- BigCommerce launches B2B Quick Start Accelerator for faster implementation
- Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Surges 30.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- BigCommerce announces board retirement and appointment of Anil Kamath as director
- Former Adobe executive Anil Kamath joins BigCommerce board
- BigCommerce and Feedonomics Team Up with Perplexity to Help Brands Excel at AI Product Search
- Shopify, IBD Stock Of The Day, Breaks Out Amid U.S.-China Trade 'Framework,' AI Push
- BigCommerce Earns 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius
- BigCommerce: Inflection Point In Sight (NASDAQ:BIGC)
- BigCommerce at Baird Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- BigCommerce Has Stalled, With ARR Stuck In Place (BIGC)
- BigCommerce to Present at Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
- Moore & Giles Elevates Customer Experience and Brand Agility with BigCommerce
- Meta, Google, Snap Set To Lose Billions In Ad Revenue From Chinese Sellers As Trump Closes De Minimis Exemptions: Report - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC)
- Shoes, Toys, Apparel And Earbuds May Disappear From Shelves First As US-China Trade War Disrupts Supply Chains, Retail Experts Warn - BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC), Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
- Shopify Stock (SHOP) Drops as BofA Raises Alarm on Trump’s Tariff Risks for E-Commerce Vendors - TipRanks.com
- E-commerce software vendors ’most exposed’ to Trump tariffs, says BofA
- BigCommerce: Enterprise Account Slippage And C-Suite Hires Raise Concerns (NASDAQ:BIGC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.76 5.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.73 8.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.78
- Apertura
- 5.18
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Minimo
- 4.76
- Massimo
- 5.25
- Volume
- 3.310 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- -40.62%
21 settembre, domenica