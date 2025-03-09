QuotazioniSezioni
BIGC: BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1

4.78 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BIGC ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.76 e ad un massimo di 5.25.

Segui le dinamiche di BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.76 5.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.73 8.20
Chiusura Precedente
4.78
Apertura
5.18
Bid
4.78
Ask
5.08
Minimo
4.76
Massimo
5.25
Volume
3.310 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-3.82%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.71%
Variazione Annuale
-40.62%
21 settembre, domenica