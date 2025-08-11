Valute / ATNF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ATNF: 180 Life Sciences Corp
7.04 USD 0.57 (7.49%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATNF ha avuto una variazione del -7.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.29 e ad un massimo di 7.24.
Segui le dinamiche di 180 Life Sciences Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATNF News
- ETHZilla begins trading under new ticker ETHZ, holds $419 million in ETH
- UnitedHealth, Cisco Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- ETHZilla (180 Life Sciences) Pivots To Ethereum Treasury Strategy (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Applied Materials Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Globant, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences Stock Slides After-Hours As Ethereum's Decline Triggers Massive Sell-Off - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences stock tumbles after announcing $500 million share sale
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- 180 Life Sciences Extends Rally After Revealing $349 Million Ethereum Reserve - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Ether price near $4,861 record high amid flurry of corporate buying
- Bitcoin price today: steady at $119.3k, Ether near record high on corporate buying
- 180 Life Sciences Stock (ATNF) Rockets 80% on $350M Ethereum Purchase - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Stock Is Surging Tuesday As Ethereum Crosses $4,400: What's Going On? - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- 180 Life Sciences stock soars after revealing massive ETH holdings
- 180 Life Sciences holds 82,186 ETH valued at $349 million
- 180 Life Sciences reports $349 million ETH holdings after strategy shift
- 180 Life Sciences Skyrockets 54% In After-Hours Trading After Raising $156 Million To Buy Ethereum - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
- 180 Life Sciences raises $156 million through convertible notes
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.29 7.24
Intervallo Annuale
0.65 17.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.61
- Apertura
- 6.85
- Bid
- 7.04
- Ask
- 7.34
- Minimo
- 6.29
- Massimo
- 7.24
- Volume
- 13.620 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 137.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 506.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 297.74%
21 settembre, domenica