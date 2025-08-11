QuotazioniSezioni
ATNF: 180 Life Sciences Corp

7.04 USD 0.57 (7.49%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATNF ha avuto una variazione del -7.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.29 e ad un massimo di 7.24.

Segui le dinamiche di 180 Life Sciences Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.29 7.24
Intervallo Annuale
0.65 17.75
Chiusura Precedente
7.61
Apertura
6.85
Bid
7.04
Ask
7.34
Minimo
6.29
Massimo
7.24
Volume
13.620 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.49%
Variazione Mensile
137.84%
Variazione Semestrale
506.90%
Variazione Annuale
297.74%
21 settembre, domenica