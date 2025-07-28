The Trap Play EA MT5
- Experts
- Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 22 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
The Trap Play EA is an institutional-grade trading algorithm engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and performance. It leverages order flow intelligence and advanced liquidity modeling to capitalize on intraday volatility—pinpointing liquidity sweeps, stop hunts, and smart money reversals with unmatched timing and accuracy.
Optimized for both proprietary firm challenges (e.g., FTMO) and live retail accounts.
Recommended Setup
Broker: FTMO
Starting Balance: $200K
Account Type: Swing
Minimum Leverage: 1:30
Market: BTCUSD
Time Frame: 5 Minute
Strategy Resources: BTCUSD_M5_FTMO_200K.set
History Quality: 100%