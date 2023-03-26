Bang Bang EURUSD h1

Bang Bang is an advanced hedging robot that employs a breakout strategy, sophisticated money management, and probabilistic analysis. Its strength lies in trading the price consolidation stages, which make up most of the market time. The robot has been tested on real accounts with an impressive risk-to-reward ratio and does not require forced optimization, ensuring reliability and stability in the future. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders, BigDaddy's entry and exit logic operates only on bar close, filtering out market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting.

This EA uses a state-of-the-art algorithm to determine entry points and comes with several filters for entering and exiting the market. It has demonstrated strong performance in the latest market situations and is most effective on the EURUSD pair on an H1 timeframe. Notably, it does not employ grid, martingale, arbitrage, or tick scalping strategies and is non-curve-fitting.

The robot also offers a spread filter, equity stop, drawdown protection, and an info panel with EA information. It offers three types of money management (fixed lot, percentage of equity, percentage of balance), and uses hard stop loss and take profit for each position. Easy to install and optimized for actual market situations, BigDaddy works with 4-5 digit brokers, requires a hedging account, and is best suited for low spread, low commission, and quality execution brokers.

Working



Working symbol: EURUSD

Working Timeframe: H1

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!

2 year 99% quality backtest

Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)

No optimiziation need.

Best optimized for actually market situations.

FEATURES



Works with 4-5 digits Brokers

Spread Filter

Equity Stop

Drawdown Protection

Infopanel with EA informations

3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install



RECOMMANDATIONS



Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.

Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker

Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading

Allowed hedging account

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



