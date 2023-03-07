HedgeGPT EurUsd h1
- Experts
- Raphael Schwietering
- Versione: 5.0
- Aggiornato: 7 aprile 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Entry and exit logic operates on Bar Close only. This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread.
The EA uses an advanced algorithm to find the entry points, as well as several additional filters for entering and exiting the market. This Ea is produced for the latest market situations. It have make power performance in the last year.
WorkingWorking symbol: EURUSD
Working Timeframe: H1
3 year 99% quality backtest
Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)
No optimiziation need.
Best optimized for actually market situations.
FEATURES
Works with 4-5 digits Brokers
Spread Filter
Equity Stop
Drawdown Protection
Infopanel with EA informations
3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)
Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
Easy to install
RECOMMANDATIONSBefore using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.
Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker
Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading
Allowed hedging account
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
sadly trying in demo account doesn't reflect backtest. 2 x MC with default setting, first with autolot, second with fixed lot.