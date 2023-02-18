Golden Scanner
- Experts
- Yuriy Kuzmin
- Versione: 1.0
Fully automated trading algorithm Golden Scanner. The advisor is easy to use! Install it on the timeframe chart (M1) with the attached settings in the discussion. Working symbol XAUUSD (GOLD), Timeframe - (M1), Minimum deposit - $100.
The EA does not have:
- martingale
- grid
- averaging methods
- Always protected by fixed stop loss and take profit.
Parameters:
- MagicNumber - Magic Number.
- Spread - maximum allowable spread.
- LeaveLots - closes part of lot, when enabled (BreakEven).
- BreakEvenPoint - breakeven.
- Slippage - slippage.
- TrailingStop - trailingstop.
- NewTakeProfit - modification takeprofit.
- BreakEven (true/false) - enable breakeven.
- Trailing (true/false) - - enable trailing stop.
- Risk % - trading in % of your deposit.
- Lots - fixed lot (if 0 - in % of the deposit (Risk %)).
- Lots step - lot step.
- Stoploss - fixed stop loss.
- Takeprofit - fixed takeprofit.
- "Golden Scanner" - - comment.
- PriceOffset - price for placing a pending order.
- Expiration - expiration of pending order (minutes)
"Volatility"
- VolPeriod - Volatility Period.
- VolaFilter - Volatility Filter .
== "Time Filter"==
- Start Hour - start of trading in hours.
- Start Min - start of trading in minutes.
- End Hour - end of trading in hours.
- End Min - end of trading in minutes.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.
Thanks for the feedback.