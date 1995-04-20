Trend Chart mt4

Displays multiple trend indicators on the main chart.

Great for scalping.

Settings:

LWMA

SMA

SSMA

EMA

ADX (red and blue dots), and

PSar

Alerts for ADX crosses.

How to use:

Can be used on any time frame.

Buy:

- Blue dot first.

- Then PSar and 3 MAs cross below price.

**Best results when confirming the higher time frames too.



Sell:

- Red dot first.

- Then PSar and 3 MAs cross above price.

**Best results when confirming the higher time frames too.

Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs (Metals, Minors).





Important to note:

Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



