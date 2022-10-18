Awesome Scalper Pro

5

Trading Algorithm:

Awesome Scalper Pro utilizes the William Percentage Range (W%R) indicator to identify oversold or overbought entry points.

A flexible grid system is incorporated to recover from losing positions. This system is designed to trade only at designated oversold or overbought levels.

Furthermore, safety mechanisms such as hedging, drawdown reduction, and timeframe adjustments are implemented to minimize drawdown.


Live Signal:

Running over 17 months, Tickmill account starting with 1K initial deposit: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1741560?source=Site+Signals+From+Author

Running over 1 year, Tickmill account starting with 5K initial deposit: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2200630?source=Site+Signals+From+Author        

Running over 1 year, IC account starting with 8K initial deposit: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1863363?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Running almost 1 year, Exness account starting with 3K initial deposit: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2200674?source=Site+Signals+My


Features:

No Curve Fitting

Spread Filter

Hedge System

Flexible Grid System

User-defined Averaging Lot Size

Innovative and Advanced Drawdown Reduction System

Backtested with 15 years of tick data at 99.9% modeling quality


Recommended Pairs:

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

CADCHF

GBPCAD

AUDNZD

V23.0 Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/87681?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=54329845

Note: The provided settings file is for 0.01 lot size. If you trade with a higher lot size, you need to adjust the averaging lot size setting accordingly.


Timeframe: 5 minutes (5M)


Account Type:

An ECN account with a leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended.

Initial Deposit:

For each pair, a recommended initial deposit of USD 1,200 per 0.01 lot is suggested.

You can trade with a lower initial deposit, but it is advisable to have sufficient cash reserves to handle significant drawdowns caused by unexpected market movements.


Recensioni 3
jonasw
927
jonasw 2023.10.29 09:14 
 

Been renting it for the 3rd month with good result, but best of all, very low DD so far. Experienced few settings issue at the beginning but author is very supportive in solution.

Keito-to Tamaki
358
Keito-to Tamaki 2022.10.28 17:13 
 

It's very stable and much less of drawdown. I really recommend this EA to prudent operation.

Rispondi alla recensione