AI Aurum Haked is a fully automated trading advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD gold and created with a professional trading approach focused on long-term stability, controlled drawdowns, and strict risk management.

· This advisor does not use martingale.

· It does not employ grids, averaging, or recovery logic.

· It does not rely on an unrealistically high percentage of winning trades to attract attention.

AI Aurum Haked is designed for trading using a pure market structure, strictly controlling risk in every trade, and operating reliably in changing market conditions. The system emphasizes trade quality over quantity, focusing on sustainable profitability rather than short-term hype.

Key Features

Professional Trading Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)

A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the gold market with a focus on long-term stability and controlled risk.

No martingale – no grid – no recovery system

Each trade is opened with a predetermined stop-loss level. There is no averaging, position buildup, or any other logic that could destroy a trading account.

An Expert Advisor suitable for proprietary firms

Developed with daily and maximum drawdown limits in mind, making it suitable for proprietary firm challenges and trading on funded accounts.

AI Trade Quality Filter

The built-in AI module evaluates market structure, trade setup strength, and risk/reward ratio before confirming each trade, designed for stable long-term gold trading.

Most trading advisors fail in the long run not because their strategy is flawed, but because they react identically to every signal, regardless of market quality

AI Aurum Haked was developed specifically to solve this problem.

It is an autonomous AI evaluation system that evaluates the quality of each confirmed pivot point breakout before execution, ensuring that capital is allocated only when market conditions are favorable.

The built-in AI module is used to evaluate the quality of confirmed signals before opening a trade.

Important clarification:

· AI does not generate trading signals.

· AI does not alter the strategy logic.

· AI acts solely as a decision quality filter and execution optimizer.

Backtesting an advisor on historical data is equal to real-time behavior (1:1 ratio).

This is critical for long-term credibility.

Most AI advisors fail because they:

· are unpredictable

· cannot be verified

· have a discrepancy between backtesting and real data

AI Aurum Haked takes the opposite approach.

The AI ​​evaluates four qualities for each breakout:

• Trend alignment

• Volatility state

• Price compression

• Spread/execution cost

Weighting factors determine the importance of each of them.

Important: Weights do not affect how the market is perceived.

They only affect how strongly each factor influences the final decision.

AI Aurum Haked is not designed to predict the market.

It is designed to decide when not to trade.

Optimized for gold market behavior

Filtering low-quality volatility and trading only pure structural breakouts on XAUUSD.

Flexible risk management settings

Supports a risk mode and a fixed lot mode, suitable for both small personal accounts and large capital.

Fully automated with minimal settings

Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system automatically executes all trading operations and manages trades.

Clear trade identification

Uses a built-in Magic Number, eliminating conflicts with other advisors or manual trading.

Installation and Recommended Settings

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum capital: from $100



Parameters: Default

No optimization or external tools required.

For maximum stability and uninterrupted operation, using a VPS is recommended.

Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

AI Aurum Haked is a trading tool and does not guarantee profit. Market conditions are subject to change, and losses are possible.

Always practice appropriate risk management and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.