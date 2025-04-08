QuantumFlow EURUSD

uantumFlow EUR - Professional User Guide

Version: V12.5 (EURUSD M15) Strategy Type: Institutional Order Flow & Trend Following

🇬🇧 English Version

1. Introduction (Brand Story)

QuantumFlow EUR is not just an EA; it is the culmination of 5 years of intensive R&D by the Gemini Algo quant team.

The Origin Story: The core architect of QuantumFlow is a former senior quantitative trader at a top-tier institutional hedge fund. After years of designing execution algorithms for large banks, he left the firm with a singular mission: to reverse-engineer the proprietary institutional strategies for the retail market.

QuantumFlow EUR is the result of this mission. It is a retail-accessible replica of the "Black Box" systems used by market makers. While institutions use these tools to hunt liquidity, QuantumFlow uses the same logic to help you trade alongside them, not against them.

We moved beyond traditional indicators (RSI, MACD) and cracked the code of Market Microstructure. By monitoring tick-level data, QuantumFlow identifies where the "Smart Money" is entering and executes trades with surgical precision.

Why QuantumFlow?

Institutional Pedigree : Built by a former institutional insider, replicating bank-grade order flow logic.

Proven Track Record : Optimized based on years of live trading data, successfully navigating through major market events like Non-Farm Payrolls and FOMC.

Safety First Architecture: Features our proprietary "Equity Guard" technology to ensure capital preservation.

2. Core Features

Institutional Order Flow Radar Analyzes buying and selling pressure in real-time tick data to detect hidden liquidity pools and institutional accumulation/distribution zones. Smart Trend Filter Combines ADX and Multi-Timeframe Structure to avoid ranging markets and fake breakouts. It ensures the EA only trades when the momentum is real. Equity Guard Technology The Ultimate Shield: A hard-coded risk management protocol that forces the EA to stop if a specific drawdown limit is reached, protecting your withdrawal baseline at all costs.

3. Installation Guide

Copy File: Place QuantumFlow_V12_EUR.ex5 into your MT5 Data Folder: MQL5\Experts . Allow WebRequest (Crucial for Alerts): Go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors .

Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL .

Add URL: https://api.telegram.org Launch: Drag the EA onto a EURUSD M15 chart.

4. Parameters Guide

💰 Risk Management (The Survival Core)

InpEquityGuard (Default: 120.5): Withdrawal Baseline . If equity drops to this level, the EA performs an Emergency Shutdown (Close All & Stop). Pro Tip: Set this to your non-negotiable withdrawal amount.

InpBaseUnit (Default: 200.0): Smart Sizing. Auto-calculates lots based on your balance. Formula: 0.01 lots per InpBaseUnit . (e.g., Balance $200 = 0.01 lots).

📊 Strategy Settings

InpFlowSeconds & InpFlowRatio: Sensitivity of the Order Flow Radar. Do not change unless you are an advanced user.

🛡️ Trade Management

InpUseDynamicSL (Recommended: true): Adapts Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR). Tighter stops in calm markets, wider stops in volatile markets.

5. FAQ

Q: Is this EA suitable for small accounts? A : Absolutely. QuantumFlow was specifically engineered to grow small accounts ($100+) safely by using strict lot sizing and the Equity Guard feature.

Q: Why does the EA sometimes wait hours to trade? A : Professional trading is about patience. The EA filters out "noise" and only strikes when the institutional order flow aligns with the trend. Quality over Quantity.



Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves significant risk. While QuantumFlow is based on years of research and live trading experience, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.