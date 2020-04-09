EA CloseAll MT5

FEATURES:
- One-Click Close All
- Close Market Orders
- Delete Pending Orders
- Real-Time Performance
- Multi-Symbol Support
- Customizable Button
- Works on MT5

PERFECT FOR:
- Scalpers needing emergency exit
- Day traders managing multiple positions
- News traders requiring instant close
- Account protection during high volatility
- Quick portfolio liquidation

TECHNICAL SPECS:
- Batch processing algorithm
- Optimized OrderSelect operations
- IOC filling mode (MT5)
- Adjustable slippage control
- Minimal CPU usage
- Auto-clear notifications
Prodotti consigliati
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT5: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caratteristiche principali: Automazione senza sforzo: Monitora automaticamente le operazioni sul N
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.66 (50)
Utilità
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilità
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Utilità
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Indicatori
THE MAGICIAN - Indicatore Professionale di Zone di Domanda e Offerta Trasforma il Caos del Mercato in Opportunità di Trading Cristalline sui Grafici Oro a 15 Minuti Hai Difficoltà con il Trading dell'Oro? Stanco di indovinare dove entrare nelle operazioni su XAU/USD? Confuso su se COMPRARE, VENDERE o RESTARE FUORI? Perdi setup ad alta probabilità sul timeframe di 15 minuti? "THE MAGICIAN" rivela le forze invisibili di domanda e offerta che muovono i mercati! Cosa Rende THE MAGICIAN Unico? ANA
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilità
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilità
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilità
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilità
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. -   Indicatori più utili L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'angolo in alt
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilità
Questo piccolo strumento ti aiuta a definire la gestione del rischio con un semplice trascinamento della linea sul grafico. Ti mostra la dimensione effettiva del lotto calcolata sulla percentuale del conto o sull'importo fisso in denaro direttamente sulla linea. Tutto quello che devi fare è attivare la linea premendo il tasto "t" sulla tastiera e trascinare la linea fino al punto di stop loss. Questo è tutto. Nelle impostazioni puoi definire il colore e la larghezza della linea e del testo, an
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilità
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilità
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilità
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato per MetaTrader 5. Utilizza livelli di prezzo basati su Fibonacci combinati con analisi di trend e struttura per definire punti di ingresso e di uscita. L'EA supporta posizioni sia lunghe che corte e include parametri di gestione del rischio integrati. Caratteristiche principali: • Utilizza la logica di ritracciamento ed estensione di Fibonacci per tracciare punti di ingresso, SL e TP. • Dimensione del lotto e
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicatori
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilità
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
Utilità
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilità
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (17)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
Altri dall’autore
EA CloseALL MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
FEATURES: - One-Click Close All - Close Market Orders - Delete Pending Orders - Real-Time Performance - Multi-Symbol Support - Customizable Button - Works on MT5 PERFECT FOR: - Scalpers needing emergency exit - Day traders managing multiple positions - News traders requiring instant close - Account protection during high volatility - Quick portfolio liquidation TECHNICAL SPECS: - Batch processing algorithm - Optimized OrderSelect operations - IOC filling mode (MT5) - Adjustable slippage contr
FREE
Telegram Alerts MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
Telegram Trading Report Pro Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports. This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day. Real-Time Trade Notifications Instant BUY / SELL order alerts Detailed order open and order close n
Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5 For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here:   Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTIO
EA Close All MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
EA Close All MT4 FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close orders
Copy MT5 MT4 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
THIS IS THE MT5 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 5 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 4 For MT4 support, purchase MT4 version separately MT4 Version Available Here: Click to View MT4 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTION
EA Close All MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
EA Close All MT5  FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close order
EA Telegram Alert MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilità
Key Features Complete Alert System - Order Notifications - TP/SL Alertst - Pending Orders - Margin Warnings Rich Trading Information - Real-time account balance and equity - Profit/Loss for each trade - Holding time calculation - Drawdown percentage (DD%) - Daily win rate statistics - Today's trades summary (Wins/Losses) Multi-Language Support Choose from 9 languages - English, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian Daily Reports - Automatic daily summary at yo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione