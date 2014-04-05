🛠 Features & Technical Capabilities

The Institutional Core is an all-in-one "Chart Hygiene" solution that combines data from four different trading disciplines into a single HUD (Heads-Up Display).

1. Line Architecture (PD System)

The indicator identifies the Premium/Discount (PD) zones by analyzing a user-defined lookback period.

Institutional High/Low: Automatically draws real-time horizontal resistance and support based on historical peaks.

Equilibrium (EQ) Line: Mid-point calculation. Price above EQ is "Premium" (sell territory); price below EQ is "Discount" (buy territory).

Future Projection: Labels are projected into the future space of the chart to keep the current price action area clean.

2. Market Structure Engine (BOS/CHoCH)

It tracks price closes against the PD levels to identify shifts in trend:

BOS (Break of Structure): Confirms trend continuation.

CHoCH (Change of Character): Signals a potential trend reversal by breaking the opposite structural level.

3. Prop Firm Ready HUD Dashboard

A professional-grade dashboard fixed to the top-right corner providing:

Live PnL & Balance: Monitor your account health without opening the "Trade" tab (helps manage psychological stress during drawdowns).

Sentiment Engine: Cross-references RSI (momentum) and the EQ line to label the market (e.g., "Oversold," "Bullish," or "Ranging").

Indicator Matrix: Displays raw values for RSI and ADX with color-coded heat mapping.

4. Consolidated Session Tracker

Identifies exactly which major global session is active, including the high-probability London/NY Overlap.

📖 How to Use

Installation

Open MT5 and go to File > Open Data Folder . Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators . Paste your .mq5 or .ex5 file here. Restart MT5 and drag the indicator from the Navigator (Ctrl+N) onto your chart.

Interpreting the HUD

Sentiment "BULLISH" (Green): Momentum is up and price is above the EQ line.

Sentiment "OVERSOLD" (Cyan): Price is likely at a climax; watch for a CHoCH to the upside.

Sentiment "RANGING" (Gray): ADX is below 20. Expect choppy action; avoid entering new trades.

Trading Strategy (The Institutional Blueprint)

Identify Zone: Wait for price to enter the "Discount" zone (below the gray Dash line). Wait for Structure: Look for a CHoCH label to appear on the chart. Confirm Momentum: Ensure the Dashboard Sentiment is no longer "Bearish." Target: The opposite "Resistance" line or the "Equilibrium" line.

🏆 Prop Firm Compatibility

This indicator is optimized for traders aiming to pass evaluations:

Resource Efficient: Uses minimal CPU/RAM; won't crash your terminal during high-impact news.

Non-Repainting Structure: Once a BOS or CHoCH is confirmed on a candle close, it stays there.

Equity Awareness: Keeping your PnL visible at all times helps you stick to daily loss limits.

❓ FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)