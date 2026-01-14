Sentinel Gold: Triple Confluence Dashboard

Sentinel Gold is a high-performance analytical dashboard designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who demand clarity in the volatile Gold market. By integrating three layers of mathematical verification, this dashboard filters out market "noise" and identifies high-probability environments where trend, momentum, and volatility align.

The Triple Confluence Engine

The core of the system relies on three distinct pillars of analysis:

Trend Verification (Adaptive Moving Average): Unlike standard MAs, the AMA adapts to market noise, ensuring you only trade in the direction of the dominant institutional flow. Momentum Confirmation (RSI 55/45): We move beyond simple "overbought/oversold" levels. The dashboard tracks the 55/45 crossover to ensure that a trend has the actual "velocity" needed to sustain a move. Volatility Context (ATR Expansion): Gold is a volatility-driven asset. The dashboard categorizes the market into Low Volatile, Ranging, or Volatile states to prevent you from entering during "dead" zones or dangerous news spikes.

Key Features

Real-Time Market State: Instant visual feedback on whether the market is Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral.

Smart Volatility Labels: Replaces raw numbers with actionable categories (Ranging, Volatile, Low Volatile) based on 20-period ATR averages.

Interactive UI Control: * Hide/Show Toggle: Clear your chart instantly for manual analysis with a single click. Drag-and-Drop: Position the dashboard anywhere on your screen to suit your multi-monitor setup.

Live Account Metrics: Integrated monitoring of Balance and Equity P/L directly within the panel.

Optimized for H1: Precision-tuned for the 1-Hour timeframe to capture the most reliable intraday moves in Gold.

How to Analyze the Dashboard

Waiting State: One or more confluence layers are not in agreement. This is a time for patience.

Buy/Sell Signal: Triggered only when the AMA Trend , RSI Momentum , and ADX Power align perfectly.

Volatility Filter: If the status is "Low Volatile," the system encourages staying sidelined to avoid the "squeeze" before a breakout.

Technical Specifications