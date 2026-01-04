SMA Bias Exhaustion v3

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion helps you separate when a move still has momentum versus when it has stretched and begins to exhaust, often ahead of a pullback or a level test.





SMA_Bias_Exhaustion – not a prediction, just a clearer view

You can’t truly predict market direction. The market chooses direction based on emotion, liquidity, news, and how participants react, not because an indicator “said so”.

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion is not a “direction-guessing machine”. It’s a tool designed to help you see more clearly:

when a move still has momentum,

and when it starts to lose steam , meaning the market may want to: test the nearest strong level (e.g. daily levels / pivots / structure), make a pullback in the opposite direction, or return closer to a fair mean (mean reversion).



If RSI often feels “misleading” or late, this tool avoids abstract percentages and focuses on what actually moves the market: price, distance from the SMA, and volatility (ATR).

Important note about signals

This is not a universal “above/below SMA = buy/sell” system.

The position of the signal line above or below the SMA can vary a lot between instruments, and in practice it can distort enough that relying on it becomes risky. That’s why the most important part of this indicator is not the line position itself, but the color-state logic.

From my testing of this method: the strongest and clearest element is the red (Exhaustion) signal. When interpreted correctly, it can give very useful context for when the market may start changing pace.

What the indicator shows (simple)

The indicator plots the SMA and a color state near it:

Green (Impulse) – the move is “alive”; momentum is present.

Orange (Stretch) – price has moved farther from the SMA than normal. The probability increases that the market will “breathe” (pause/pull back).

Red (Exhaustion) – not just “overbought/oversold”. Red is a combination where: the move is stretched, momentum starts to slow, and rejection signs appear.



Red zones often line up with areas where:

local boundaries begin to form (a support/resistance feel),

price “tries again” but can’t continue,

a pullback or a move back toward balance begins.

How to use it (practical guide)

1) Choose the SMA period (one main setting)

SMA 50 – a solid universal start (M15–H1).

SMA 100–200 – slower, “cleaner” filtering (H1–H4).

SMA 20–30 – more aggressive, more situations (M5–M15).

The indicator automatically adapts to your SMA choice (momentum window, volatility thresholds, etc.).

2) Focus on red: it’s a warning, not a button

Red is not an entry signal. It’s a warning that the move may be getting tired.

When red appears:

stop chasing price (FOMO),

start looking for what the market might “check”: a nearby daily level, pivot, structure, or obvious support/resistance.

In practice, red works best when it aligns with:

daily levels / pivots,

clear structure,

“common sense” from price action.

3) Best use: filter + confirmation

SMA_Bias_Exhaustion works best as:

a trend/context filter (SMA),

a pace filter: is the move still alive or already fading (color state),

plus confirmation from your own method (candles, structure, sessions, levels).

What this indicator does NOT do (and why that’s good)