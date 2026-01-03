Golden Dawn Breakout XAU
- Experts
- Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
It is built around a precision-entry philosophy, aiming to trade only high-probability market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.
This EA is not a martingale, grid, or gambling system.
Every trade is executed based on predefined market logic with the goal of consistent long-term growth and controlled drawdown.
✔ Precision-based intraday strategy
✔ 1 - 5-year historical backtest
✔ Average 1 –7 trades per month
✔ Low drawdown approach
✔ Fixed risk management
✔ Spread & time filters
✔ Works on most brokers
✔ Fully automated
For optimal performance, Golden Dawn Breakout EA should be used with the recommended settings below.
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Deposit: $5000 (recommended $10,000+)
Risk: 1–2% per trade
Max Spread: Broker average or lower
Risk Management
Gold Sniper Trading EA uses a structured and disciplined risk framework designed to adapt to different trading styles:
Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade
Risk-based position sizing, adjustable by the user
Aggressive Stop Loss option for faster trade protection and reduced exposure time