Panel Board

Advanced Manual Trading Assistant Panel – MT5

This utility panel is designed for manual traders who want fast execution and efficient trade management on MetaTrader 5. It provides one-click trading and position control with a clean and practical interface.

🔹 Core Features

BUY / SELL buttons for instant order execution

Close Buy / Close Sell to close positions by direction

Close All to instantly close all open positions

🔹 Advanced Management Groups

Group Trailing Stop Apply trailing stop to all open positions at once Helps protect profits during manual trading

Group Close Money Automatically closes all positions when a defined profit or loss amount is reached

TP / SL Settings Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss on order entry Supports disciplined risk management for manual trades



🔹 Who Is This Panel For?

Manual traders

Scalpers and intraday traders

Traders who want fast control without using full EAs

Users who prefer one-click trade management

📌 This panel does not generate trading signals.

📌 It is a manual trading assistant and risk management tool.

📌 Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 order execution system.