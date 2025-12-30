The Delta – Precision Trend Scalping System

The Delta is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader 5, specifically engineered to capture high-probability scalping opportunities within established market trends . By merging multi-indicator technical filters with a dynamic risk-to-reward framework, The Delta aims to provide disciplined execution and consistent capital protection .

Core Trading Strategy

The EA employs a rigorous "Confluence Logic" to ensure every trade is backed by multiple technical factors:

Trend Identification: Uses a Dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) system (Fast vs. Slow) to determine the primary market bias .

Trend Strength (ADX): Only executes trades when the Average Directional Index (ADX) confirms sufficient trend strength, filtering out risky sideways markets .

Momentum Filter (RSI): Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure momentum is aligned with the direction of the trend .

Price Action Confirmation: Includes a final candlestick check to verify that the current bar's closing price supports the intended trade direction .

Advanced Risk & Money Management

The Delta is equipped with a comprehensive suite of protection tools to safeguard your account:

Volatility-Based Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), allowing the EA to adapt to changing market volatility .

Smart Break-even: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a pre-defined profit target is hit, securing a "risk-free" trade .

Intelligent Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor by trailing the price at a user-defined step .

Daily Profit Target: Includes a daily hard-cap on trading; once your specified profit goal is reached, the EA ceases activity for the day to prevent over-trading .

Institutional Filters: Features a Maximum Spread Filter to avoid entering trades during periods of low liquidity or slippage-prone market conditions .

Key Features

Customizable Time Filter: Define exact trading windows to focus on high-volume sessions (e.g., London or New York) .

Compliance Ready: Built-in "ApplyStopsLevel" helper ensures all SL/TP orders comply with your broker's minimum stop levels .

Clear Visual Feedback: Provides detailed log messages for order execution and daily goal status directly in the MT5 Terminal .



Get Optimized Presets: To ensure the best performance on different asset classes, I have provided specialized .set files for 2-digit and 3-digit symbols Click Here to Join Telegram . You can download these directly from our official Telegram community: