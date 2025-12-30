Gold or MT4

Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

 The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $1999

No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

 The expert uses three indicators, which are:

  1. Custom indicator : The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a blue color, it predicts that the price will rise and will only open buy trades. If the color is red, it predicts that the price will fall and will only open sell trades.
  2. RSI indicator : Using RSI this way (30–50 for sell and 50–70 for buy) helps trade with market momentum instead of against it.
    The RSI 50 level acts as a balance point, allowing entries during healthy trends and avoiding late entries near overbought or oversold extremes.
  3. MACD indicator : helps confirm whether price movement has enough momentum to continue, allowing trades to follow strong trends and avoid weak or uncertain market conditions.

Expert Logic :

  • Open a buy trade position : When the Custom indicator is blue , and RSI indicator (50–70 ) , and MACD indicator > 0 OR MACD crosses above Signal.
  • Open a sell trade position : When the Custom indicator is red, and RSI indicator (30–50 ) , and MACD indicator < 0 OR MACD crosses below Signal.

You can control the indicator settings to manage the entry conditions as you wish.


Settings and Features :

       Risk Management : 

    • Risk (lot) : Defines the base risk value used for position sizing, depending on the selected risk mode.
    • Risk Mode : Determines how trade volume is calculated 
      • Default : Uses the EA’s internal lot calculation.
      • Fixed Volume: Trades with a fixed lot size. 
      • Min Amount: Uses the minimum allowed lot size.
      • % of Equity: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account equity.
      • % of Balance: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance.
      • % of Free Margin: Risk is based on available free margin.
      • % of Credit: Risk is calculated based on account credit.
    • Trailing Stop : Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
    • Trailing Stop Level (%) : Percentage level at which the trailing stop follows price to lock in profits .
    • Equity Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum allowed equity drawdown. When reached, the EA stops opening new trades to protect the account (Set to 0 to disable).

       Closing the position :

    • SL Type : Defines how the Stop Loss is calculated
      • Swing: Stop Loss is placed based on recent swing highs/lows. 
      • Average Range : Stop Loss is based on the average price range.       
      • Max Range : Stop Loss is based on the maximum recent price range. 
      • Fixed Points : Stop Loss is set at a fixed number of points.   
    • SL Deviation (Points) : Sets the Stop Loss distance in points or adjusts its calculation depending on the selected SL type.
    • TP Coefficient for SL : Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Example: 1.0 = TP equals SL, 2.0 = TP is twice the SL).
    The remaining settings are clear and easy to understand. If you have any questions or need any assistance, you can contact me privately.


    Recommendation :

    • Symbol currency : XAUUSD (Gold).
    • Time frame : H1 (hour).
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).



    Altri dall’autore
    Gold or
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Experts
    Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading. Special launch offer – limited time only.  The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $1999 No Risky Strategies   – Does not use martingale or grid methods  The expert uses three indicators, which are: Custom indicator :  The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a
    Triple Indicator Pro
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
    FREE
    Super MACD Pro
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (5)
    Experts
    The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades. Advantages of the expert : You have full control over all three indicators. Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing. Risk Management. You can use the Grid . You can handle the news. You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number) It is preferable to use a small time frame.
    FREE
    BTC Pro ea MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
    Smarter Zone
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT5 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
    FREE
    Level Up FOREX ea MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing   FOREX   . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   Level Up FOREX  at the current price before the ne
    Price increase
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    A price increase indicator calculates range and price changes in percent. It is very useful when you look at the chart. It helps you make decisions to open deals when the price is at the lowest level do not open sell deals and open buy deals and when it is at the highest level do not open buy deals open sell deals, it is not an entry signal for deals but to know the lowest and highest price that will reach in an hour or four hours a day or a week or a month as a whole for the period
    FREE
    Smartr Zone
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Experts
    Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
    FREE
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione