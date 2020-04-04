SmartTrendPro

Slope Direction Line MT5 Do Kim Dang Khoi 5 (3) Indicatori

How to use Slope Direction Line Uptrend: When the SDL line slopes up and turns from red to green, it shows that the price is trending up. This is also considered a buy signal. Downtrend: When the SDL line slopes down and turns from green to red, it shows that the price is trending down. This is also considered a sell signal. Sideways: When the SDL line mo