Confirm Alerter provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals. Alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the selected conditions are met. No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic.

Designed for trade entries — and equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — Confirm Alerter enables one consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied across your entire trade lifecycle.

All confirmations are triggered on candle close, making them reliable and easy to backtest and paper-test.





Confirmation Methods :

Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use:



Candle Body Break

Candle Wick Break

Break of Structure (BoS)

Price Break of MA

MA Slope Reversal

Parabolic SAR Reversal

RSI Hook (OB / OS)

Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)





All confirmations are transparent, and rule-based.



