Trend Sniper Pro EA
Trend Sniper Pro EA – Institutional Trend Following System
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: M15
Trend Sniper Pro EA is NOT a dangerous Grid, Martingale, or High-Frequency Arbitrage system. It is a sophisticated algorithmic trading engine built on mathematical probability, market depth analysis, and strict institutional risk management.
We believe in one core principle: "In Math We Trust. In Trend We Profit."
💎 The Core Logic: "Banker & Runner"
Unlike traditional EAs that just open random trades, Trend Sniper Pro uses a proprietary Dual-Execution Mechanism designed to balance steady income with massive growth potential:
The Banker (Income Generation):
Secures core profits quickly at optimized ATR levels.
Ensures the account grows steadily by "banking" wins early, smoothing out the equity curve.
The Runner (Wealth Accumulation):
Once the trade is safe, the Runner position activates a Smart Trailing Stop.
It rides the major trend until momentum is exhausted, capturing massive R:R (Reward-to-Risk) ratios during strong breakouts.
🛡️ Uncompromised Risk Management
Safety is our #1 priority. This EA is built to protect your capital first, then grow it.
✅ NO Martingale: We never double down on losing trades.
✅ NO Grid: We do not hold toxic floating losses in hopes of a reversal.
✅ Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss sent to the broker server immediately.
✅ Smart Volatility Filter: The EA detects low-volume "choppy" markets (ranging zones) and pauses trading to prevent unnecessary drawdowns.
⚙️ Recommendations
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard (Low Spread is better).
Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lots).
VPS: Highly Recommended for 24/7 operation.
🔧 Parameters Guide
Capital_Growth_Factor: Auto Money Management. (Higher value = Lower Risk).
Fixed_Lot_Size: Set > 0 to use fixed lots.
Smart_Liquidity_Exit: (True/False) Enables advanced exit logic based on price action wicks.
📩 Customer Support & Setfiles
Important: After purchasing or renting, please send me a Private Message. I will send you the Optimized .set files used in our live signals and guide you through the installation.
📢 Product Roadmap: The Ecosystem
We are building a complete trading ecosystem for professional traders.
Trend Sniper Pro (Current): Dominates strong Momentum & Trending markets.
Oscillation Hunter (Coming Soon): We are currently finalizing our specialized Mean Reversion EA designed to handle Sideways & Ranging markets.