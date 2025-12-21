AI Stoch Crypto

AI Stoch Crypto is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed specifically for the crypto market. It uses a machine learning model trained on Stochastic indicator behavior to analyze price momentum and predict short-term market direction on the M15 timeframe. Optimized for BTCUSD and ETHUSD, the system continuously evaluates overbought and oversold conditions, market cycles, and momentum shifts to generate precise and data-driven trade entries.

Built for automated trading, AI Stoch Crypto adapts to changing market conditions by learning from historical price patterns rather than relying on fixed Stochastic rules. This results in more intelligent signals, reduced false entries, and improved consistency in volatile crypto environments. Ideal for traders looking for an AI-based, indicator-driven strategy focused on short-term crypto momentum trading.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

Requirements

- Trading Pair: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

- Timeframe: M15

- Recommended Deposit: BTCUSD => $2000 for 0.01; ETHUSD => $1000 for 0.1

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces). 

- Open BTCUSD and ETHUSD  M15 timeframe chart 

- Attach EA to the charts. 

Backtesting

- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime 

- On backtesting it is  using an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode


