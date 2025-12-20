GoldForexTrading2
- Experts
- Bhupendra Singh Chawdal
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🔥 GOLD (XAUUSD) SMART EA – H4 SMA STRATEGY 🔥
Trade Gold with discipline, patience, and logic 🤖✨
Our Gold EA is designed using a Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy on the 4-Hour timeframe, focusing on high-probability market structure instead of risky scalping.
💡 Key Features:
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Works on H4 timeframe for stable & clean entries
✅ SMA-based trend confirmation
✅ Smart entry & exit logic
✅ Built-in risk & money management
✅ Avoids over-trading
✅ Suitable for manual-friendly & low-stress trading
📊 Trading Style:
This is NOT a high-risk scalping EA.
It targets quality trades, allowing the trend to develop and capture meaningful Gold moves over time.
⚙️ Best For:
✔️ Traders who prefer long-term consistency
✔️ Those who want less screen time
✔️ Accounts focused on controlled risk
⚠️ Important Note:
Trading involves risk.
This EA follows a rule-based system, but profits are market-dependent, and results may vary based on broker conditions and account settings.
💬 Trade smart. Let the system do the work.