Supply and Demand Zones Indicator in MT4
- Indicatori
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versione: 3.2
- Attivazioni: 10
The Supply and Demand Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a price action–based analytical tool designed to help traders identify high-probability market levels with greater accuracy.
By analyzing historical price behavior, the indicator automatically detects and plots key supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones on the chart. These areas are displayed as clearly defined, color-coded rectangles, enabling traders to quickly locate potential buying and selling opportunities.
Supply and Demand Zones Indicator – Specifications
The table below summarizes the core specifications and features of the indicator:
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Supply & Demand – Support & Resistance – Levels & Zones
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation & Reversal
|
Timeframes
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
All Financial Markets
Indicator Overview
This indicator focuses on identifying historically confirmed supply and demand zones that function as dynamic areas of interest. Once detected, these zones remain visible on the chart until they are invalidated by market price action.
The indicator displays two primary types of zones:
- Minor Zones: Areas with lower significance when price does not interact with the level.
- Major Zones: High-importance levels where price interaction increases the likelihood of trend continuation or market reversal.
Uptrend Conditions
On the AUD/NZD 5-minute chart, a bullish trend develops as price pulls back into a demand zone. The appearance of a strong bullish reversal pattern—such as a large green engulfing candle—signals a high-probability long entry from the highlighted support area.
Downtrend Conditions
On the BTC/USD 1-hour chart, a bearish market structure is evident. When price reaches a supply zone, classic reversal patterns—such as Doji candles and bearish engulfing formations—begin to form, indicating a potential short-selling opportunity.
Indicator Settings
The Supply and Demand Zones Indicator for MT4 includes a wide range of customizable parameters:
- Enable or disable demand (support) zone display
- Enable or disable supply (resistance) zone display
- Highlight zones tested by price
- Highlight untouched supply and demand zones
- Control the number of displayed zones (0 = show all)
- Remove overlapping supply and demand areas
- Customize colors for untouched demand zones
- Customize colors for untouched supply zones
- Define colors for tested demand zones
- Enable first market cycle visualization
- Enable second market cycle visualization
- Set color for the first market cycle
- Set color for the second market cycle
Conclusion
The Supply and Demand Zones Indicator MT4 delivers a structured and effective approach to identifying critical market levels across all financial instruments. By highlighting historically validated supply and demand zones, this indicator helps traders anticipate price reactions, refine entry and exit points, and trade with greater confidence and precision.