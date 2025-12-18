EV Account Copier

EV Account Copier is a lightweight and reliable MT5 solution designed to replicate trading activity from a MASTER terminal to SLAVE terminals while keeping full control over what gets copied and how position size is calculated. The EA is delivered as a single file: simply set the Role input to MASTER on the source account and SLAVE on the destination account(s).

The copier supports both full-account replication and selective replication by Magic Number, making it ideal if you run multiple strategies or EAs on the same account. On the SLAVE side, you can replicate risk in a flexible way: copy 1:1, apply a lot multiplier, enforce a fixed lot, or use a risk mode (1:X style) when SL is available.

Built for real trading workflows, EV Account Copier also follows the lifecycle of positions by syncing common actions such as open, close, partial close, scale-in, and SL/TP updates (depending on broker and symbol execution rules).


