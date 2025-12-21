Gold Ai Agents
- Experts
- Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
AI-Powered Gold Trading System | What Is Gold AI Agents?
Gold AI Agents is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by 32 AI agents working together to analyze the Gold (XAUUSD) market in real-time. Each agent specializes in a specific aspect of market analysis, from technical patterns to geopolitical events.
32 AI Agents | Voting System | Real-Time Cloud Analysis
How It Works
Key Features
Requirements
Why Subscription Only?
Real AI costs real money.
Gold AI Agents is not a traditional EA with static code. It's a live AI system that analyzes markets in real-time using cloud infrastructure. Every market scan, every agent vote, every trade decision consumes AI processing tokens.
What Your Subscription Powers:
One-Time Payment
From time to time, we open a limited one-time payment option for those who prefer lifetime access. These windows are rare and only available for a short period.
When available, you'll see it on this page. If you don't see it, subscription is currently the only option.
Tip: If you see the one-time payment option available, grab it - it won't last long.
Gold AI Agents is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by 32 AI agents working together to analyze the Gold (XAUUSD) market in real-time. Each agent specializes in a specific aspect of market analysis, from technical patterns to geopolitical events.
No Grid. No Martingale. No dangerous trading methods. One Trade at a time.Meet The AI Agents
No single indicator. No simple strategy. A team of AI agents voting on every trade.
No single indicator. No simple strategy. A team of AI agents voting on every trade.
|Agent Name
|Specialty
|Role
|Flash Crash Guardian
|Crash Protection
|Detects flash crash conditions and blocks risky trades
|Stop Hunt Detector
|Manipulation Shield
|Identifies institutional stop hunts before they happen
|Smart Money (ICT/SMC) Agent
|Institutional Footprints
|Tracks order blocks, fair value gaps, and smart money moves
|DXY Correlation Agent
|Dollar Index Analysis
|Monitors Gold's inverse relationship with US Dollar strength
|Bond Yield Agent
|Real Yield Tracker
|Analyzes Treasury yields impact on Gold prices
|Geopolitical Risk Agent
|Global Events Monitor
|Tracks wars, elections, tariffs and crises affecting Gold
|Economic Calendar Agent
|News Avoidance
|Blocks trades before FOMC, NFP, CPI announcements
|Risk Sentiment Agent
|Fear Gauge (VIX)
|Measures market fear and safe-haven Gold demand
|Supply/Demand Zone Agent
|Institutional Zones
|Maps imbalance zones where big money enters
|Multi-Timeframe Trend Agent
|Trend Alignment
|Confirms trend across H1, H4, D1 before entry
|Spike Risk Agent
|Volatility Shield
|Warns of abnormal price spikes before they hit
|Liquidity Agent
|Execution Quality
|Ensures trades only during high liquidity periods
|Reversal Risk Agent
|Trend Exhaustion
|Detects when trends are about to reverse
|Gap Risk Agent
|Weekend Protection
|Avoids exposure to weekend gap risks
|Divergence Agent
|Hidden Signals
|Spots price-indicator divergences others miss
|Intermarket Agent
|Cross-Market Intel
|Analyzes correlations with Bonds, Stocks, Currencies
|News Proximity Agent
|Event Timing
|Measures time distance from market-moving news
|Consensus System
|Final Decision
|Aggregates all 32 agents into unified trade signal
|+ 14 more specialized agents
|Continuous Analysis
|Probability calculations, pattern recognition, risk validation
32 AI Agents | Voting System | Real-Time Cloud Analysis
How It Works
- Scan - 32 AI agents continuously analyze the Gold market
- Evaluate - Each agent votes based on its specialty
- Consensus - Agents must reach agreement before any trade
- Protect - Risk agents can veto dangerous setups
- Execute - Only trades that pass all checks get executed
Key Features
- 32 AI Agents - Not one indicator, a full team analyzing every trade
- Voting System - Agents must agree before any trade is placed
- Institutional Protection - Stop hunt detection, flash crash guardian, spike alerts
- Smart Money Analysis - ICT/SMC concepts, order blocks, supply/demand zones
- Cross-Market Intelligence - DXY, Bonds, VIX, Stock indices correlation
- News & Event Awareness - Avoids trading during high-impact news
- Cloud-Synchronized - Real-time analysis powered by cloud infrastructure
- Set & Forget - Fully automated, no manual intervention needed
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account: Any broker offering XAUUSD (Gold)
- Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+)
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
Why Subscription Only?
Real AI costs real money.
Gold AI Agents is not a traditional EA with static code. It's a live AI system that analyzes markets in real-time using cloud infrastructure. Every market scan, every agent vote, every trade decision consumes AI processing tokens.
What Your Subscription Powers:
- AI Processing - Every analysis consumes real AI tokens (not free)
- Cloud Servers - 24/7 infrastructure running your 32 agents
- Live Data Feeds - Real-time market data, news, and economic calendars
- Continuous Updates - Agents are improved and optimized regularly
One-Time Payment
From time to time, we open a limited one-time payment option for those who prefer lifetime access. These windows are rare and only available for a short period.
When available, you'll see it on this page. If you don't see it, subscription is currently the only option.
Tip: If you see the one-time payment option available, grab it - it won't last long.