**XXX Strategy - Professional Trading System**



🎯 **Overview**



XXX Strategy is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple analysis methods to provide precise trading signals. Designed for serious traders, this indicator integrates multiple strategies based on moving averages, ATR, RSI, and cloud settings to identify market opportunities with high reliability.



🔧 **Main Configuration**

📈 **Setup Types**



* **Setup Open/Close:** Based on Heikin Ashi candles to identify trend reversals.

* **Setup Renko:** Uses Renko bricks with moving average crossovers to filter market noise.



🎨 **Visual Components**



* **Buy/Sell Signals:** Clear arrows indicating entry points.

* **Trading Levels:** Horizontal lines for TP1, TP2, TP3, and Stop Loss.

* **EMA Cloud:** Colored area between EMA1 and EMA2 showing the trend direction.

* **DEMA-ATR Lines:** Volatility-adjusted trend indicator.

* **Dashboard:** Real-time information panel.



📋 **Key Parameters**

🎛️ **Trading Parameters**



* **Trailing Stop Type:** ATR, Trailing, or Options.

* **Profit Factor:** 2.5 (risk/reward ratio).

* **Stop Factor:** 1.0 (stop loss distance).

* **TP Quantities:** 50%/30%/20% distribution for TP1/TP2/TP3.



📊 **Market Filters**



* **Filter Type:**

* ATR only

* RSI only

* ATR or RSI

* ATR and RSI (recommended)

* No filter

* Sideways market filters.



⚙️ **Detailed Operation**

🔄 **Analysis Process**



1. **Indicator Calculation**

* RSI(7) for trend strength.

* ATR(14) for volatility.

* 3 EMAs for the main trend.

* DEMA-ATR for adjusted trend signals.



2. **Market Filtering**

* Trend condition verification.

* Validation via RSI and/or ATR.

* Avoidance of consolidation zones.



3. **Signal Generation**

* **Setup Open/Close:** Detection of Heikin Ashi candle color changes.

* **Setup Renko:** EMA1/EMA2 crossover on Renko bricks.



4. **Level Calculation**

* **Entry:** Price at the signal.

* **Stop Loss:** Adjusted by ATR × Stop Factor.

* **TP1:** Entry + (ATR × Profit Factor).

* **TP2:** Entry + (ATR × Profit Factor × 2).

* **TP3:** Entry + (ATR × Profit Factor × 3).



🎨 **Visual Interpretation**

**DEMA-ATR Signals**



* **Yellow Line:** Neutral trend.

* **Rising:** Buying pressure.

* **Falling:** Selling pressure.



📊 **Dashboard**



The information panel displays in real-time:



* **Total Trades:** Number of positions.

* **Win Rate:** Percentage of winning trades.

* **W/L Ratio:** Winning/Losing trades.

* **Profit Factor:** Total profit/loss ratio.

* **Max Drawdown:** Maximum loss in %.

* **Total Return:** Overall performance.

* **Equity:** Current capital.

* **Current Signal:** BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL.

* **DEMA-ATR Status:** Trend direction.



🔍 **Strengths**



✅ **Multi-Timeframe Analysis:** Compatible with different time horizons.

✅ **Advanced Filters:** Elimination of false signals.

✅ **Risk Management:** Automatic stops and TPs.

✅ **Intuitive Interface:** Clear visualization of opportunities.

✅ **Full Customization:** Adaptable to all trading styles.

✅ **Real-Time Performance:** Optimized calculations for speed.



🚀 **Recommendations**



* **Timeframes:** Ideal on H1, H4, Daily.

* **Pairs:** Works on all Forex pairs.

* **Capital:** Start with 2-3% risk per trade.

* **Backtest:** Test on historical data before real use.

* **Training:** Understand each signal before trading.



📞 **Support**



For any questions or personalized optimization, do not hesitate to contact our technical team.



**XXX Strategy - Your Intelligent Trading Partner** 🎯