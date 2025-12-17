Strades Gold Ultimate Ea AiPowered

sTrades Gold Ultimate EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

Key Features:

  • AI-powered trade analysis and decision making
  • Adaptive position sizing based on market conditions
  • Multi-strategy approach with intelligent signal filtering
  • Advanced risk management with dynamic SL/TP placement
  • Smart Grid positioning system for optimal entries
  • Real-time trade monitoring with automated protection
  • Built-in market regime detection

Risk Management:

  • Customizable risk per trade
  • Maximum daily loss protection
  • Equity stop protection
  • Trailing stop and breakeven functionality
  • Partial close capability

Requirements:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Account type: Hedge or Netting
  • Timeframe: Works on all timeframes
Recensioni 3
Gabriel Gavril
0
Gabriel Gavril 2025.12.17 19:05 
 

I tested this trading robot and was impressed by its consistency and solid risk management. It’s well built and shows real market understanding.

rZn
0
rZn 2025.12.17 18:45 
 

Excellent EA, reliable and well designed. I’ve been using this product on my account and it delivers consistent, stable execution with sensible risk management and easy-to-adjust settings. Highly recommended for traders who want a robust, low-maintenance solution..

NuLLi1993
0
NuLLi1993 2025.12.17 18:45 
 

Honestly, this bot is a lifesaver. It catches opportunities I’d never spot on my own and executes trades way faster than I could. Super easy to set up, and I love that I can tweak the settings to match how aggressive or cautious I want to be. No downtime, no weird glitches — just smooth trading. It’s taken a lot of stress out of the process and already boosted my returns. Highly recommend if you’re tired of staring at charts all day.

