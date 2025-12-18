GLE Ai
- Mike Wilson Namaru
GLE AI
GLE AI Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticated trend-following strategies in XAU/USD markets. The system employs a multi-timeframe convergence analysis, combining wavelet transform for noise reduction with fractional integration techniques to identify genuine trend persistence. Our proprietary algorithm integrates momentum clustering analysis with regime-switching detection, allowing dynamic adaptation to market volatility states. The EA utilizes Bayesian probability models to assess trend continuation likelihood, incorporating yield curve dynamics, real interest rate expectations, and geopolitical risk premiums. A hierarchical risk management framework implements asymmetric position sizing based on trend strength quantification and volatility regime classification. The system has demonstrated robust performance through extensive walk-forward analysis and regime-adjusted backtesting, maintaining consistent risk-adjusted returns across various market environments.
Advanced Trading Features:
- Sophisticated trend-following system with regime detection
- Multi-timeframe momentum convergence analysis
- Dynamic position sizing based on trend strength
- Volatility-adjusted stop loss and risk parameters
- Bayesian probability model for trend confirmation
MT4 version: Coming soon
|The strategy was rigorously backtested from 2003 to 2024 using every tick model with Dukascopy Real Ticks (100% tick quality). Live trading performance has been consistently verified across multiple brokers with different liquidity conditions.
- EA CONFIGURATION:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1 (recommended)
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default optimized parameters
|Brokers
|Any (ECN preferred)
|Minimum Deposit
|$200/0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$400/0.01 lot (For maximum 10% drawdown)
|Advanced Features
- Advanced trend-following with regime detection
- Dynamic parameter optimization
- Volatility-based position sizing
- Correlation-aware trading logic