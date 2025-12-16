FlashCopy MT5 - Professional & Ultra Fast Local Trade Copier

Short Description: A professional Trade Copier designed for Prop Firms and multi-account management. Features zero-lag copying, smart symbol matching, and advanced error protection.

Full Description:

FlashCopy MT5 is a high-performance tool designed to copy trades from a single Master account to unlimited Slave accounts within milliseconds. It is specifically developed for Prop Firm traders and professional portfolio managers.

Say goodbye to complex settings! FlashCopy automatically detects and seamlessly matches different broker symbols like USTECr -> NAS100 without errors.

🔴 Why FlashCopy MT5?

⚡ Ultra-Fast Copying: Minimizes slippage with a ~50ms response time. Perfect for scalping and high-frequency trading.

🧠 Smart Symbol Matching: Even if the Master symbol has suffixes (e.g., XAUUSD.pro, USTECr), the algorithm automatically finds the correct tradable symbol on the Slave account (Gold, NAS100, US100, etc.).

🛡️ Re-Entry Protection: Features an advanced "History Check" algorithm that prevents the copier from re-opening a trade you have manually closed.

Money Management: Choose your risk style: Fixed Lot size or Proportional Risk (Multiplier) based on the Master account.

Price Difference Protection (Gap): Protects you from bad entries. If the price difference between Master and Slave exceeds your specified points, the trade is blocked to prevent losses.

⚙️ Key Features:

Single File, Two Modes: The same file works as both Master (Sender) and Slave (Receiver). Simply select the mode in the settings. Direction Control: You can configure it to copy only Buy or only Sell trades. Filtering: Filter out unwanted pairs or copy only a specific list of symbols.

How to Install?

Master (Source) Account: Attach FlashCopy to any chart and select MODE_MASTER in the settings. Slave (Target) Account: Attach FlashCopy to any chart and select MODE_SLAVE in the settings. Link: In the Slave settings, enter the Master Account Number into the "Target Master Account ID" field. That's it! Your trades are now synchronized instantly.

⚠️ Important Note: This is a "Local Trade Copier" system. Both Master and Slave terminals must be running on the same computer (or the same VPS).