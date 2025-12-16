TrigerUSDJPY

USDJPY H2 Directional Buy Bot

This is a high-performance automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY currency pair. It operates on the 2-hour (H2) timeframe, allowing it to filter out intraday noise while capturing significant medium-term movements. The bot is programmed to execute Buy (Long) orders only, based on technical analysis that identifies favorable conditions for USD appreciation against the JPY. It utilizes a directional scalping or short swing strategy, focusing on the efficient capture of pips during bullish impulses. It incorporates rigorous risk management mechanisms.