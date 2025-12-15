NH Average Directional Index ADX
- Experts
- Nezir Hyka
- Versione: 1.0
NH Average Directional Index ADX
NH Average Directional Index ADX is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify and trade strong market trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator.
The EA opens positions when trend strength is confirmed and closes them automatically when a trend reversal is detected.
No fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are used.
Strategy Overview
The EA trades only when the ADX confirms sufficient trend strength and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) define the trend direction.
Entry Rules
Buy
-
ADX is above the defined threshold (e.g. 25)
-
+DI is above -DI
→ Bullish trend detected
Sell
-
ADX is above the defined threshold
-
-DI is above +DI
→ Bearish trend detected
Only one position per direction can be open at the same time.
Exit Rules
Close Buy
-
-DI crosses above +DI
-
ADX remains above the threshold
Close Sell
-
+DI crosses above -DI
-
ADX remains above the threshold
Trades remain open only while the current trend is valid.