NH Average Directional Index ADX

NH Average Directional Index ADX is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify and trade strong market trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator.

The EA opens positions when trend strength is confirmed and closes them automatically when a trend reversal is detected.

No fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are used.

Strategy Overview

The EA trades only when the ADX confirms sufficient trend strength and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) define the trend direction.

Entry Rules

Buy

ADX is above the defined threshold (e.g. 25)

+DI is above -DI

→ Bullish trend detected

Sell

ADX is above the defined threshold

-DI is above +DI

→ Bearish trend detected

Only one position per direction can be open at the same time.

Exit Rules

Close Buy

-DI crosses above +DI

ADX remains above the threshold

Close Sell

+DI crosses above -DI

ADX remains above the threshold

Trades remain open only while the current trend is valid.